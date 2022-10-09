Williams Family Farm hosts sugarhouse tours for Maine Maple Fall Fest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This weekend also marked the Maine Maple Fall Fest-- we stopped by Williams’ Family Farm in Clifton on Sunday for a tour of their sugarhouse...

Now don’t get confused-- this isn’t Maine Maple Weekend, which takes place in March during the peak of tapping season. Fall Fest was created by Maine syrup producers to give this tradition one more celebration each year while the trees sport their vibrant Fall colors.

All this weekend, the Williams Family Farm gave tours of their sugarhouse, where they collect and process sap from 21-hundred maple trees. However, they don’t just make syrup-- some of it is boiled down into sugar to flavor ice cream, cotton candy, alcohol and more.

The Farm, formerly known as Linda’s Maine Wild Blueberries, only recently expanded into tapping trees in 2018-- and not even to sell!

“I just wanted to have a little bit of syrup for us to have a pancake dinner- this isn’t what I was shooting for,” said owner Eileen Williams. “It’s an off season venture for us, because we do blueberries in the summer and this is kind of in the winter, but it gives us something else to sell at our stands during blueberry season, so it’s perfect...”

Eileen said that they are tapping an additional 500 trees each year.

You can find their ‘Hadley’s Syrup’ in stores such as the Blue Hill Trade Winds, Tiller & Rye, and the Natural Living Center.

