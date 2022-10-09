Williams Family Farm hosts sugarhouse tours for Maine Maple Fall Fest

...not to be confused with Maine Maple Weekend in March!
...not to be confused with Maine Maple Fall Weekend in March!
...not to be confused with Maine Maple Fall Weekend in March!(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This weekend also marked the Maine Maple Fall Fest-- we stopped by Williams’ Family Farm in Clifton on Sunday for a tour of their sugarhouse...

Now don’t get confused-- this isn’t Maine Maple Weekend, which takes place in March during the peak of tapping season. Fall Fest was created by Maine syrup producers to give this tradition one more celebration each year while the trees sport their vibrant Fall colors.

All this weekend, the Williams Family Farm gave tours of their sugarhouse, where they collect and process sap from 21-hundred maple trees. However, they don’t just make syrup-- some of it is boiled down into sugar to flavor ice cream, cotton candy, alcohol and more.

The Farm, formerly known as Linda’s Maine Wild Blueberries, only recently expanded into tapping trees in 2018-- and not even to sell!

“I just wanted to have a little bit of syrup for us to have a pancake dinner- this isn’t what I was shooting for,” said owner Eileen Williams. “It’s an off season venture for us, because we do blueberries in the summer and this is kind of in the winter, but it gives us something else to sell at our stands during blueberry season, so it’s perfect...”

Eileen said that they are tapping an additional 500 trees each year.

You can find their ‘Hadley’s Syrup’ in stores such as the Blue Hill Trade Winds, Tiller & Rye, and the Natural Living Center.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine

Latest News

There was no shortage of crafts and food to celebrate the Fall Season
Day 2 of the Bangor Mall’s Autumn Craft Fair
pound the pavement 5k
Pound the Pavement 5k Color Fun Run/Walk returns to Bangor
Police say the man's body was discovered at a home in Lamoine Monday morning.
Man’s death in Lamoine ruled a homicide
Mix of sun and clouds this morning ahead of cold front.