Waterville Fire Station hosts open house

Waterville Fire Station
Waterville Fire Station(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Fire Station held an open house for the public Saturday.

Firefighters had a day full planned of various activities for families.

Kids participated in an obstacle course, where they learned what to do when the smoke detector goes off in their homes.

Saturday’s open house provided an opportunity for the firefighters to connect with their local community.

“The comfort for the kids, getting kids familiar with seeing firefighters,” Capt., Waterville Fire Department Daniel Brown said.

“We want kids to be real comfortable with seeing us in our gear, our mask, our air packs.”

“We want to teach fire prevention and just get them excited about seeing the fire trucks.”

There was also a coloring contest for the kids.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

Police say Brett Doane was driving a black, Yamaha Grizzly 4 wheeler and was wearing jeans, a...
Police searching for man who escaped custody
Kids were able explore the Trick or Treat loop with a scavenger hunt, and also enjoy activity...
Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town holds Annual Fall Festival
The "A Little Extra 5K" kicked off after an hour of music, pumpkin decorating, raffles, and bag...
Eastern Maine Down Syndrome Support holds second annual 5K at the Bangor Waterfront
Machiasport family safe after early morning fire