Waterville Fire Station hosts open house

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Fire Station held an open house for the public Saturday.

Firefighters had a day full planned of various activities for families.

Kids participated in an obstacle course, where they learned what to do when the smoke detector goes off in their homes.

Saturday’s open house provided an opportunity for the firefighters to connect with their local community.

“The comfort for the kids, getting kids familiar with seeing firefighters,” Capt., Waterville Fire Department Daniel Brown said.

“We want kids to be real comfortable with seeing us in our gear, our mask, our air packs.”

“We want to teach fire prevention and just get them excited about seeing the fire trucks.”

There was also a coloring contest for the kids.

