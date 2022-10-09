Tickets on sale for Northern Light EMMC Auxiliary’s annual Kitchen Tour

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Auxiliary is bringing back their Kitchen Tour.

It will be virtual, once again.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Auxiliary is committed to donating $125,000 to help the hospital purchase a new critical care ambulance.

Proceeds from the sale of tickets from this year’s tour will help the Auxiliary fulfill the pledge.

Ticket holders will receive a link to the virtual tour on Saturday, November 5.

The virtual tour’s link will be live through December 3.

”It’s a really nice event. People in the community open up their beautiful homes and beautiful kitchens. You can buy tickets and really watch it from the comfort of your own home,” said Northern Light EMMC Auxiliary President, Nazrin Dixon.

This is the 17th year for the Kitchen Tour.

Tickets are $35. They can be purchased here.

