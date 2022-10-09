Pound the Pavement 5k Color Fun Run/Walk returns to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you took a stroll around the Bangor Waterfront on Sunday and saw people covered in all kinds of colorful dust. They may have been taking part in the Pound the Pavement 5k Color fun Run and Walk.

It was a triumphant return to form for an event that was put on hold for a few years.

And regardless of the chilly weather waves of people came out to show their support.

“For me, it was absolutely amazing. It wasn’t just the seeing of the people, but it was the feeling. The emotion that really brings people together. But it was especially since we haven’t done this for a few years, it was really just heartwarming to see people together and celebrating something that they’re passionate about,” said President of the Purple Iris Foundation Natalee Kohls.

Funds from the race go towards supporting the Purple Iris Foundation.

And for many that’s made a huge difference.

“I’ve actually been battling stage four colon cancer for three years and they bring us groceries and help us with gas and travel expenses some time and do a whole lot to help us out,” said Jessica Sargent who was volunteering at the event.

“You know, this is a great way to celebrate people for a not great thing but we all come together as family,” said founder of the Purple Iris Foundation Chris Parrish.

With the days turnout organizers are excited for putting this together next year.

To learn more about the Purple Iris Foundation you can check out their website here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.