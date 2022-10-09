Police investigating Auburn shooting outside elementary school

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - Auburn and Lewiston police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning outside an elementary school.

Lewiston Police received the call around 2 a.m. from a man saying he’d been shot.

Officers found the 20-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Auburn Police say they found evidence of the shooting at the rear entrance at the Walton Elementary School.

They say the victim and suspect likely knew each other.

Police say they are confident there is no threat to staff or students at the Walton School.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine

Latest News

There was no shortage of crafts and food to celebrate the Fall Season
Day 2 of the Bangor Mall’s Autumn Craft Fair
Williams Family Farm hosts sugarhouse tours for Maine Maple Fall Fest
Williams Family Farm hosts sugarhouse tours for Maine Maple Fall Fest
Man's death in Lamoine ruled a homicide
Man's death in Lamoine ruled a homicide
Pound the Pavement 5k Color Fun Run/Walk returns to Bangor
Pound the Pavement 5k Color Fun Run/Walk returns to Bangor