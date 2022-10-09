Police investigating Auburn shooting outside elementary school

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - Auburn and Lewiston police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning outside an elementary school.

Lewiston Police received the call around 2 a.m. from a man saying he’d been shot.

Officers found the 20-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Auburn Police say they found evidence of the shooting at the rear entrance at the Walton Elementary School.

They say the victim and suspect likely knew each other.

Police say they are confident there is no threat to staff or students at the Walton School.

