Orrington Harvest Fest celebrates local history

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - People found a unique way of celebrating fall with history in Orrington this weekend.

The 19th Century Curran Village Museum was on display during the annual harvest festival event.

Visitors explored the 1850s through 1920s.

Exhibits included a blacksmith making a knife from an old railroad spike, an old-fashioned cider press, and much more.

Organizers say people can learn a lot by walking through a museum of history.

”The mission and it’s an educational mission,” Museum Director Robert Schmick, Ph.D.

“So, we’re providing hands on educational experiences.”

“And, so we use a working collection of artifacts to teach skills for the 21st century.”

“We teach woodworking, but we sometimes use 19th century tools.”

The 19th Century Curran Village is working on a sausage making workshop in the future.

For more information, visit curranhomestead.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.