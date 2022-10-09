Man’s death in Lamoine ruled a homicide

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say the death of a man in Lamoine has now been ruled a homicide.

Authorities were called to a home on Shore Road Monday morning.

Maine State Police say the man was discovered by a friend who stopped by the house.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta where an autopsy was performed.

The man’s identity has not been confirmed by the Medical Examiner, so it cannot be released.

If you live in or near the area of the Shore Road and feel you have pertinent information please reach out to the Maine State Police at 973-3700.

