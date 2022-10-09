Fall Family Day at Ring Farm

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A local farm hosted its 14th annual Fall Family Day in Canaan Saturday.

Ring Farm welcomes Mainers from all over the state in celebrating fall and raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Families enjoyed live music along with free food from Silverton BBQ.

There were pumpkin carvings and also horse drawn wagon rides.

Essentially, a family event that brings people together for a worthy cause.

”To me personally, it’s having every kid have a smile on their face that always wanted a wish,” Ring Family Farm Tyler Ring said.

“That never had one, that were sick. It’s just helping the kids out.”

Ring Family Farm is accepting Make-A-Wish donations through November 1st.

