Fall Family Day at Ring Farm
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A local farm hosted its 14th annual Fall Family Day in Canaan Saturday.
Ring Farm welcomes Mainers from all over the state in celebrating fall and raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Families enjoyed live music along with free food from Silverton BBQ.
There were pumpkin carvings and also horse drawn wagon rides.
Essentially, a family event that brings people together for a worthy cause.
”To me personally, it’s having every kid have a smile on their face that always wanted a wish,” Ring Family Farm Tyler Ring said.
“That never had one, that were sick. It’s just helping the kids out.”
Ring Family Farm is accepting Make-A-Wish donations through November 1st.
