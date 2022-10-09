Day 2 of the Bangor Mall’s Autumn Craft Fair

There was no shortage of crafts and food to celebrate the Fall Season
There was no shortage of crafts and food to celebrate the Fall Season
There was no shortage of crafts and food to celebrate the Fall Season(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sunday was Day 2 of the Bangor Mall’s Autumn Craft Fair...

There was no shortage of crafts and food to celebrate the Fall Season. After nearly 6,000 people attended Day 1 on Saturday, some crafters were already sold out.

Organizer Kathy Harvey expressed her gratitude for the community’s support of local crafters, “I think it’s wonderful that the Bangor mall has a full mall... it’s wonderful to see all the people back out and about again.” She added, “We’re excited to see such great events have such a wonderful response from the community, to come bless the local people in their community, such as the crafters that have a had a hard last two years...”

The winner of the $1,000 dollar door prize will be announced by Monday at 5PM on their Facebook page.

If you missed out this weekend, the fair will be back with all-new vendors for the Christmas Craft Fair on November 5-6th and 12-13th.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine

Latest News

pound the pavement 5k
Pound the Pavement 5k Color Fun Run/Walk returns to Bangor
Police say the man's body was discovered at a home in Lamoine Monday morning.
Man’s death in Lamoine ruled a homicide
Mix of sun and clouds this morning ahead of cold front.
Fall Family Day
Fall Family Day at Ring Farm