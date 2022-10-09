BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sunday was Day 2 of the Bangor Mall’s Autumn Craft Fair...

There was no shortage of crafts and food to celebrate the Fall Season. After nearly 6,000 people attended Day 1 on Saturday, some crafters were already sold out.

Organizer Kathy Harvey expressed her gratitude for the community’s support of local crafters, “I think it’s wonderful that the Bangor mall has a full mall... it’s wonderful to see all the people back out and about again.” She added, “We’re excited to see such great events have such a wonderful response from the community, to come bless the local people in their community, such as the crafters that have a had a hard last two years...”

The winner of the $1,000 dollar door prize will be announced by Monday at 5PM on their Facebook page.

If you missed out this weekend, the fair will be back with all-new vendors for the Christmas Craft Fair on November 5-6th and 12-13th.

