A cold front will bring in clouds and some isolated showers this afternoon.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waking up very chilly this morning, you will need the jacket out there this morning. The Frost Advisories expire at 9 a.m.. Today will be a smidge warmer than yesterday, highs reach the mid to upper 50′s. This afternoon a cold front will swing in and provide the chance for some light isolated showers, even a few flakes, across northern areas of higher elevation. While most of the showers are confined to the north a few drops may make their way down into Bangor. Overall, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds ahead of the front this morning, but as it moves in, expect mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 30′s inland and upper 30′s along the coast. Cold overnight lows have once again prompted a Frost advisory for late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

High pressure will build into the region by tomorrow. This will bring lots of sunshine, but it will keep temperatures well below normal. Monday looks sunny and dry. Highs on Monday reach the mid to upper 50′s. Overnight lows get cold once again, dropping down into the low 30′s. Frost will likely develop waking up Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday look like they will remain dry and sunny, temperatures reach the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Another low-pressure system will push into the region to end next week, once again, bringing in scattered/widespread showers for Friday and Saturday.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs between 52-58. Scattered showers are possible in the late afternoon, mainly in areas north of Bangor. Winds will be out of the WSW at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear, lows drop to between 30-38, winds will be out of the W at around 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching between 50-55, winds will be out of the WSW at around 5 mph. Lows drop between 32-40.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching between 55-60. Overnight lows drop to between 35-40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

