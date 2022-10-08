Police searching for man who escaped custody

SPRINGFIELD, Maine (WABI) - State Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for Brett Doane, 28, of Lincoln who escaped from police custody.

They say initially, Doane was coopertive with police, but while being questioned, he fled while cuffed.

Police say he was last seen on Ghost Rd., Springfield around 12:30 am today.

They say Doane was driving a black, Yamaha Grizzly 4 wheeler and was wearing jeans, a black and green hooded sweatshirt, and green rubber boots.

Doane is wanted for multiple burglary and thefts and may be around the Springfield, Lakeville area.

Anyone with information should call 207-973-3700 x9.

