Machiasport family safe after early morning fire

MACHIASPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Machiasport family escaped a house fire Saturday morning.

Nearly a half dozen fire departments were called to the home on Port Road just before 7 a.m.

Machiasport Fire Chief Dave Nielson tells TV5 everyone made it out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire started in an upstairs bathroom.

We’re told the family is not able to go back into the home due to water and smoke damage.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced.

