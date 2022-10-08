Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town holds Annual Fall Festival

Kids were able explore the Trick or Treat loop with a scavenger hunt, and also enjoy activity stations, kayaking, live music and burgers.
Kids were able explore the Trick or Treat loop with a scavenger hunt, and also enjoy activity stations, kayaking, live music and burgers.
Kids were able explore the Trick or Treat loop with a scavenger hunt, and also enjoy activity stations, kayaking, live music and burgers.(WABI)
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town held its annual Fall Festival on Saturday...

Kids were able explore the Trick or Treat loop with a scavenger hunt, and also enjoy activity stations, kayaking, live music and burgers. There were also live bats, and the chance learn about other parts of nature from the Maine Discovery Museum and UMaine Cooperative Extension 4-H. Organizers say more than 3-hundred people turned out for today’s activities.

“The mission of Hirundo is to connect people with nature,” said Stephanie LaRouche, the Chair of the Hirundo Wildlife Refuge Board of Trustees. “We use every excuse we can to bring them out to realize how wonderful it is to be in contact with nature, and when they’re not looking, we try to teach them as much as we can about it.”

Even though the days are getting colder, Hirundo Wildlife Refuge hosts activities all year-round.

For more information on their event schedule, visit HirundoMaine.org.

