Eastern Maine Down Syndrome Support holds second annual 5K at the Bangor Waterfront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Eastern Maine Down Syndrome Support held its second annual 5K at the Bangor Waterfront on Saturday...

The “A Little Extra 5K” kicked off around noon after an hour of music, pumpkin decorating, raffles, and bag lunches. TikTok celebrity Chef Adam was also present and signing autographs.

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and the EMDSS team shared their gratitude for the turnout of Saturday’s event. The organization puts together bags of resources for families with new diagnoses, and raises funds to directly support their care.

“Today means a lot for us, it really is a chance for us to see how much support we have from our community... just know that we’re here, reach out, we want to get to know you and your child, and we would love the opportunity to build our community,” says board member Shelley Sargent. Fellow organizer Courtney Sebastiano added, “Our kids are everything to us, and we just want other people to know that different is beautiful...”

Eastern Maine Down Syndrome Support says they hoped to double the $5,000 amount raised at last year’s event.

