Dexter remains perfect in battle of unbeaten teams
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Saturday saw the battle of the unbeaten teams in 8-man football.
Both teams entered the contest with five wins each.
On the first play from scrimmage for the Tigers, Quarterback Bryce Connor launched a 52-yard rocket down the field for the score to his receiver Kayden Kimball.
Dexter would add another from the ground by way of their running back Gage Beaudry.
Down 16-0 the Minutemen fired a strike down the field to Sam Jacobs who stepped out just before the goal line.
His teammate Caden Raymond punched it in for the score, making the game 16-8.
Dexter came back with a score of their own from Beaudry again.
Going for two Connor threw a fade to the back corner of the end zone and Kimball came down with the snag.
As the Minutemen looked to gain some ground the Dexter secondary declared a no-fly zone over the field.
With a hardy defensive effort and a rushing attack that went full steam ahead Dexter went on to win 54-14.
The Tigers remain perfect and will welcome in Bucksport next weekend.
For the Minutemen they’ll return home for a matchup against St. John Valley
