Dexter remains perfect in battle of unbeaten teams

Will Spratt makes the one-handed snag for a two point conversion
Will Spratt makes the one-handed snag for a two point conversion(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Saturday saw the battle of the unbeaten teams in 8-man football.

Both teams entered the contest with five wins each.

On the first play from scrimmage for the Tigers, Quarterback Bryce Connor launched a 52-yard rocket down the field for the score to his receiver Kayden Kimball.

Dexter would add another from the ground by way of their running back Gage Beaudry.

Down 16-0 the Minutemen fired a strike down the field to Sam Jacobs who stepped out just before the goal line.

His teammate Caden Raymond punched it in for the score, making the game 16-8.

Dexter came back with a score of their own from Beaudry again.

Going for two Connor threw a fade to the back corner of the end zone and Kimball came down with the snag.

As the Minutemen looked to gain some ground the Dexter secondary declared a no-fly zone over the field.

With a hardy defensive effort and a rushing attack that went full steam ahead Dexter went on to win 54-14.

The Tigers remain perfect and will welcome in Bucksport next weekend.

For the Minutemen they’ll return home for a matchup against St. John Valley

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

Golf ball
Maine Class B & C State Golf Championship recap
Highlights & Scores
October 7 1st & 5
Brunswick wins team crown, Scarborough's Marc Twombly, Greely's Ruth Weeks win individual medals
Class A Maine State Golf Championship Recap
Class A Maine State Golf Championship Recap
Class A Maine State Golf Championship Recap