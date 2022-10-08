Dexter remains perfect in battle of unbeaten teams

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Saturday saw the battle of the unbeaten teams in 8-man football.

Both teams entered the contest with five wins each.

On the first play from scrimmage for the Tigers, Quarterback Bryce Connor launched a 52-yard rocket down the field for the score to his receiver Kayden Kimball.

Dexter would add another from the ground by way of their running back Gage Beaudry.

Down 16-0 the Minutemen fired a strike down the field to Sam Jacobs who stepped out just before the goal line.

His teammate Caden Raymond punched it in for the score, making the game 16-8.

Dexter came back with a score of their own from Beaudry again.

Going for two Connor threw a fade to the back corner of the end zone and Kimball came down with the snag.

As the Minutemen looked to gain some ground the Dexter secondary declared a no-fly zone over the field.

With a hardy defensive effort and a rushing attack that went full steam ahead Dexter went on to win 54-14.

The Tigers remain perfect and will welcome in Bucksport next weekend.

For the Minutemen they’ll return home for a matchup against St. John Valley

