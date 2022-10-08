Biden pardons all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

By WMTW
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - All prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession have now been pardoned by President Biden.

The president’s pardon affects 65 hundred people across the country with prior federal convictions for simple possession.

When it comes to arrests for pot, the most recent data from Maine is from 2018-19.

It has arrests related to possession of marijuana with about five per 10-thousand residents.

A member of the Maine Marijuana Advisory Commission says what the president announced Thursday strikes a good balance and hopes this move will start a conversation here in the state to better address criminal justice and public health.

“I think it’s a good balance between true criminal justice reform and public health which also demonstrates we can achieve criminal justice reform without having to resort to a big commercial industry,” Scott Gagnon said.

Governor Mills has not addressed this announcement from the White House yet or returned a request for comment.

