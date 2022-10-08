Becoming mostly sunny today, but temperature are on the cooler side

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Overall, today looks to be a perfect fall day. The frontal passage reintroduced cool and more fall like air into the region for today. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50′s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the NW at around 10-15 mph. As we head into tonight and into tomorrow morning, low temperatures drop all the way down into the low to mid 30′s. Frost advisories have already been issued for tomorrow morning in Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, central Washington, coastal Hancock and coastal Washington.

For Sunday highs only reach the mid to upper 50′s. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 30′s inland and low 40′s along the coast. Sunday afternoon aa cold front swings in and provides the chance for some light isolated showers, even a few flakes, across northern areas of higher elevation. Other than those showers we’ll see mostly sunny skies for Sunday and the start of the work week. High pressure will build into the region by early next week. This will bring lots of sunshine, but it will keep temperatures well below normal. Monday looks sunny and dry. Highs on Monday reach the upper 50′s. Tuesday and Wednesday look like they will remain dry and sunny, temperatures reach the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Another low-pressure system will push into the region to end next week, once again, bringing in scattered/widespread for Friday and Saturday.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny with Highs reaching between 48-55. Winds will be out of the NW at around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Tonight, lows drop between 33-40, a frost advisory has been issued for late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Winds will lighten to around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs between 52-58. Scattered showers possible in the late afternoon mainly over the north.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50′s

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

