Bail reduced for mother at center of Maine Amber Alert
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIDDEFORD, Maine (WABI) - New developments following a statewide amber alert earlier this week.
The Maine woman accused of abducting her two children and taking them out of state faced a judge Friday.
Alexandra Vincent had her bail set at five thousand dollars or 500 dollars with a pre-trial contract.
She is not allowed to possess a weapon or contact either of her children.
Vincent was arrested Monday in Massachusetts.
She’s charged with criminal restraint by a parent, which carries a maximum five year prison sentence.
Vincent is due back in court in February.
