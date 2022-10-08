Bail reduced for mother at center of Maine Amber Alert

By WMTW
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WABI) - New developments following a statewide amber alert earlier this week.

The Maine woman accused of abducting her two children and taking them out of state faced a judge Friday.

Alexandra Vincent had her bail set at five thousand dollars or 500 dollars with a pre-trial contract.

She is not allowed to possess a weapon or contact either of her children.

Vincent was arrested Monday in Massachusetts.

She’s charged with criminal restraint by a parent, which carries a maximum five year prison sentence.

Vincent is due back in court in February.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

Marilou Ranta is the owner and chef of The Quarry in Monson
Hidden gem in Monson takes fine cuisine to the next level
Duckie Buddies Bakery
Oakland woman’s dream comes true with new bakery
Truck off the road in Milford
Milford Fire, National Guard among agencies to find driver that went off the road
Bicycle patrols in Brewer
Bicycle patrols on the Brewer Riverwalk