Bail reduced for mother at center of Maine Amber Alert

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WABI) - New developments following a statewide amber alert earlier this week.

The Maine woman accused of abducting her two children and taking them out of state faced a judge Friday.

Alexandra Vincent had her bail set at five thousand dollars or 500 dollars with a pre-trial contract.

She is not allowed to possess a weapon or contact either of her children.

Vincent was arrested Monday in Massachusetts.

She’s charged with criminal restraint by a parent, which carries a maximum five year prison sentence.

Vincent is due back in court in February.

