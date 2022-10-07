Veazie Salmon Club raising money for new heat pump

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - The Veazie Salmon Cub has maintained a lot of its original construction over the years since it was established in 1978, but now club members are seeing the need to replace the facility’s furnace with more modern heat pump technology.

For more information on how to donate, visit their web site, VeazieSalmonClub.org. (WABI)

Club president Andy Fitzpatrick said the club is seeing rising fuel efficiency costs as winter approaches.

Not only are they looking to protect fishing equipment, but also mementos from noted member, Red Sox legend Ted Williams.

“We’re really feeling under the gun right now to get this thing in before we start seeing a lot of heavy frost. (We need to) protect all the memorabilia, feathers, fishing rods, and the fiber glass. In the winter time, it allows us ability to moderate the heat and have better control of the facility,” said Fitzpatrick.

The club is located at 30 Old County Rd. in Veazie.

