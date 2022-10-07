Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in Brewer

Davis Madore
Davis Madore(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

They say 72-year-old Davis Madore was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer and was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Madore is described as as a white male, 5′10″, with gray hair and a long gray beard, and blue eyes.

Authorities say that the caller said he left all of his belongings in his room, including his jacket and shoes.

They say he may be wearing a faded blue shirt and blue jeans.

According to authorities, Madore has cognitive issues and may be in a confused state an unable to relay his name.

If anyone comes in contact, please call 911 or 207-945-4636.

