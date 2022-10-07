Second Brewer gas leak in four days causes temporary evacuation

Brewer gas leak
Brewer gas leak(Tom Krosnowski)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - For the second time this week, Brewer residents were forced to temporarily evacuate their homes due to a gas leak.

The Brewer Fire Department tells us a resident at the Village Centre Apartments on Center Street reported smelling propane just after 6:30.

Residents waited outside for about two hours before being let back into the building.

On Monday, residents less than a mile away on State Street had to evacuate their homes for a separate gas leak.

Brewer Fire tells us the leaks are not related, and calls like these are usually rare.

“It appears to be some sort of an equipment malfunction,” Deputy Chief, Brewer Fire Department Erik Tourtillotte said.

“Bangor Gas and the facility manager arrived on-scene, they helped pinpoint where that source of gas was coming from, we got it isolated, shut off the gas from the outside, shut off the gas to the building to minimize and eliminate that source.”

Officials say the building is free of gas and residents are safe.

