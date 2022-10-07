Searsport kicks off 22nd Flinging into Fall Weekend

Flinging into Fall
Flinging into Fall(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Searsport is Flinging into Fall this weekend.

The festivities for the 22nd annual celebration kick-off Friday night with music and a bonfire.

Celebrations will be carried out through the weekend with a number of fall-themed activities with the finale of fireworks Sunday night.

The weekend is a big thrill for those in the area with residents and local businesses putting in a lot of time and effort into decorating.

“[My daughter] had a local pumpkin farmer bring us 50 Pumpkins so she can decorate with them,” said owner of the Captain Nickles Inn Dawn Gintz.

“The planning process for this has gone on for over six months, and even though we have the history of 22 years of doing it, every year is different,” said town manager James Gillway.

You can find a full list of the events for Flinging into Fall here.

