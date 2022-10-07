Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - State Police say the Medical Examiner has ruled the deaths of an Orrington couple this week as a murder-suicide.

Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found deceased Wednesday morning by a family member in their home on Swetts Pond Road.

Law enforcement closed the road for several hours.

No additional information will be released.

