Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - State Police say the Medical Examiner has ruled the deaths of an Orrington couple this week as a murder-suicide.

Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found deceased Wednesday morning by a family member in their home on Swetts Pond Road.

Law enforcement closed the road for several hours.

No additional information will be released.

