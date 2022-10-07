Oakland woman’s dream comes true with new bakery

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Oakland woman has turned her hobby into a dream come true.

Saturday morning at 8 a.m., Vanessa Doyon and her family are holding the grand opening of their new business, Duckie Buddies Bakery and Cafe.

They’re located at 54 Main Street in Oakland.

There you can find fresh baked cupcakes, donuts, cakes, pastries and more.

Doyon says she was a mental health professional for two decades and this is a talent she wanted to share with the world.

She says it’s a dream come true.

“I never thought that it would actually, like, come true. You know, how you set those dreams back sometimes and say, ‘yeah, someday.’ It just all fell into place. A big drive for me and my husband to do this was to show the kids that, our children, that if you do have a dream, you can always have it happen, you just have to work towards it,” says Doyon.

They will be open Thursday through Sunday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. or whenever they run out of their items for the day.

They’re also serving soups, sandwiches, and salads.

You can find Duckie Buddies on Facebook.

