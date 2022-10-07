Oakland woman’s dream comes true with new bakery

Duckie Buddies Bakery
Duckie Buddies Bakery(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Oakland woman has turned her hobby into a dream come true.

Saturday morning at 8 a.m., Vanessa Doyon and her family are holding the grand opening of their new business, Duckie Buddies Bakery and Cafe.

They’re located at 54 Main Street in Oakland.

There you can find fresh baked cupcakes, donuts, cakes, pastries and more.

Doyon says she was a mental health professional for two decades and this is a talent she wanted to share with the world.

She says it’s a dream come true.

“I never thought that it would actually, like, come true. You know, how you set those dreams back sometimes and say, ‘yeah, someday.’ It just all fell into place. A big drive for me and my husband to do this was to show the kids that, our children, that if you do have a dream, you can always have it happen, you just have to work towards it,” says Doyon.

They will be open Thursday through Sunday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. or whenever they run out of their items for the day.

They’re also serving soups, sandwiches, and salads.

You can find Duckie Buddies on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

Truck off the road in Milford
Milford Fire, National Guard among agencies to find driver that went off the road
Bicycle patrols in Brewer
Bicycle patrols on the Brewer Riverwalk
Homeport Inn and Tavern
Homeport Inn and Tavern ready to show off renovations
Fire in Old Town
6 college students displaced temporarily after fire