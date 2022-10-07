Much Cooler Weather By The Weekend

By Curt Olson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the region through the early part of the night. Along the front there will be the chance for scattered showers & even a few rumbles of thunder. For the Bangor area, any rain will be possible after 6 PM and will last through about 9 PM. Colder air will move in behind the front as winds increase and shift out of the west/northwest. Some gusts overnight could reach up to 20 mph. Skies will gradually clear overnight with lows ranging from near freezing over the north to the low 40s along the coast.

For the weekend, conditions will be MUCH cooler with highs that will stay mostly in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Saturday will have some clouds and a few light showers early on with drier and brighter conditions by the afternoon. It will be breezy at times as westerly winds could gust up to 25 mph.

Increasing sunshine throughout Saturday morning. Highs in the 40s & 50s.
Another cold front will move from north to south on Sunday. This will bring widely scattered showers especially to northern areas. Some of the higher elevations may see a few flakes mixing in. Drier and brighter conditions are expected closer to the coast on Sunday.

Highs in the 40s & 50s on Sunday. A cold front will bring the chance for showers across the...
A cold front will move into northern Maine on Sunday bringing more clouds and even a few...
High pressure will build into the region by early next week. This will bring lots of sunshine, but it will keep temperatures well below normal. Most areas will stay in the 50s through the first half of next week. Lows will be dropping into the 30s with parts of the region expecting daily chance for frost.

Temperatures should return to more seasonable conditions by the second half of next week. Watching our next chance for rain by Friday.

TONIGHT: Showers & storms until 10 PM. Skies clearing overnight with lows ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s. Westerly wind increasing with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds in the morning will give way to brighter & drier conditions by the afternoon. Highs in the 40s & 50s. Breezy westerly wind with gusts up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s & 50s. Scattered showers will be possible over the north.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for showers. Highs in the 50s.

