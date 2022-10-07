Milford Fire, National Guard find driver that went off the road

Truck off the road in Milford
Truck off the road in Milford
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Milford Fire and Rescue say they were able to find the driver of a truck that went off the road Thursday night thanks to the help of the Army National Guard.

They say it happened on Brandy Pond Road.

Pictures they posted show that the pickup truck went off the road and into some water in a marshy area.

It looks like there was quite a bit of damage to the vehicle.

They say they had a difficult time finding the driver, but thanks to the guard’s helicopter they were able to locate them.

Greenbush Fire and the Warden Service also helped them with the crash.

There is no word on injuries or what may have caused the truck to go off the road.

