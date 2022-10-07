Maine Savings Amphitheater says Luke Combs show refunds are on the way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, Luke Combs played his second sold out show at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor.

But after a great show the night before, Combs said he had to cut his set short due to throat issues and everyone would be refunded.

If you attended that second show, Maine Savings Amphitheater says it has finally worked through all the refunds with Ticketmaster.

They say to be on the lookout in the coming days for your full refund.

Some banks will take a bit longer than normal, but on average, this takes three to five business days for refunds to post completely.

The Maine Savings Amphitheater says they are already looking forward to next year, and announcements are coming soon.

