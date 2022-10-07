Maine DHHS delivering child protective service case files to OPEGA

Maine Department of Health and Human Services (File)
Maine Department of Health and Human Services (File)(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday it is delivering to the Officer of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability child protective service case files for four children who died last year.

Following the Government Oversight Committee’s vote on September 21st, DH-S worked with OPEGA and the Attorney General’s Office to fulfill the committee’s directive while ensuring the confidentiality of the records as required by state and federal laws.

The department started delivering the case files to OPEGA within days of the vote and will complete delivery Friday.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a statement there is no higher priority for the department than advancing the vital work of protecting Maine children from abuse and neglect.

Since 2018, DHHS has increased staff by 29%, increased the number of resources for foster families by 31%, and overhauled an outdated information system, among other improvements.

