Homeport Inn and Tavern ready to show off renovations

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - For several months now, the Homeport Inn and Tavern has undergone a hefty restoration project.

Now, they’re ready to show off their work.

While the Tavern has been open since the summer, the owners are ready to present the Inn.

“We’re extremely thrilled to open the doors to the general public. A lot of times people asked me in the middle of a dinner shift, can I go upstairs and take a look at the guest rooms or, or view the inn,” said owner Arnaud Lessard.

The building, which is on the National Historic Register, dates back to the 1860s and features 9 different guest rooms.

The opening of the inn is a dream come true for the owners.

“I have a lifelong dream to own an inn and restaurant. I’ve been in the hospitality business. My entire career started in restaurants when I was 14, and worked my way through,” Lessard said.

It certainly took quite a bit of effort to make it possible.

“We put in just under 10,000 hours of renovations, each of us working side by side, whether it was carpentry or painting or cleaning,” said Lessard.

While the place has been seasonal in years past, the owners are excited about changing things up.

“I’m going to be operating the inn and tavern year-round through the winter. I’m looking forward to the fireplace crackling and the local community coming in on cold snowy days,” Lessard added.

The Inn will be holding a open house Saturday, Oct. 8 from 3-5 p.m..

To find out more about the Tavern and Inn you can check out their website here.

