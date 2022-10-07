Georgia man accused of assaulting woman in Millinocket

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A Georgia man is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted a woman in a motel parking lot in Millinocket.

Horatio Venable, 25, is charged with domestic violence assault.

Officers responded to the Pamola Motor Lodge on Central Street Thursday morning after receiving multiple 911 calls.

They say they found Venable fighting with a woman.

They say he attempted to use fake names with officers, presumably due to a warrant for his arrest.

Officers were able to use tattoos and other statements to identify him.

They determined Venable was wanted by the FBI for multiple drug and gun charges.

Venable was arrested on the warrant and taken to Penobscot County Jail where he awaits extradition.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.