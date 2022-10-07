Crews on scene of fire in Old Town, traffic diverted
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Police Department says crews are on scene of a structure fire.
According to a post on their Facebook page, they are asking drivers to avoid Bennoch Road near the Post Office as the area is shut down. They say traffic is being diverted down Spring Street.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
