Cloudy today with showers late this afternoon and evening.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds increase this morning as a cold front approaches the region from the west. Prefrontal showers begin in far northwestern Maine early this morning, these showers dissipate before reaching the Bangor area. Another round of rain forms along the front and pushes through the state from west to east starting in northern Somerset and Franklin counties around dinner time and clearing the coast around midnight. Some of these showers could contain some downpours and rumbles of thunder but severe weather is not expected. High temperatures today reach the mid 60′s to upper 60′s but will steadily decrease with the passage of the front. Overnight lows drop down into the upper 30′s to lower 40′s.

The frontal passage will reintroduce cool and more fall like air into the region headed into the weekend. High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday only reach the mid to upper 50′s inland and the upper 50′s and lower 60′s along the coast. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 30′s inland and low 40′s to mid 40′s along the coast. Sunday night an upper-level piece of energy swings in and provides the chance for some light isolated showers, even a few flakes, across northern areas. Other than those showers we’ll see mostly sunny skies for the weekend and the start of the work week. To start the work week Columbus Day looks sunny and dry. Highs on Monday reach the upper 50′s. Tuesday and Wednesday look like they will remain dry and sunny, temperatures reach the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Another low-pressure system will push into the region to end next week, once again, bringing in isolated showers for Thursday becoming more scattered/widespread for Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Clouds increase with scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder in the late afternoon and evening. Highs reach between 65-70. Winds are out of the south at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with winds out of the west at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop between 37-44

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the early morning. Drying out by the afternoon. Highs reach between 48-55. Breezy westerly wind with gusts up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs between 52-58. Scattered showers possible in the evening mainly over the north.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.