Class A Maine State Golf Championship Recap

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Natanis Tomahawk hosted the Class A Maine State Golf Championship on Friday.

Brunswick wins team crown, Scarborough's Marc Twombly, Greely's Ruth Weeks win individual medals (WABI)

Team Scores

1. Brunswick +24

T2. Falmouth, Scarborough +29

T4. Gorham, Thornton +33

6. Kennebunk +44

T7. Greely, Messalonskee +50

9. Bangor +53

10. Edward Little +55

Boys Scores

1. Marc Twombly, Scarborough -3

2. Mick Madden, Cheverus +2

T3. Austin Stromick, Brunswick, Taylor Farr, Gorham +3

T5. Jacob Moody, Messalonskee, Johnny Hwang, Falmouth, Quinn Dillon, Gorham, Charlie Austin, Brunswick, Garrett Countway, Brunswick, Lucas Flaherty, South Portland +4

11. Eli Vine, Hampden +5

Girls Scores

1. Ruth Weeks, Greely +17

2. McKenna Castle, Thornton +18

3. Fiona Harmon, Windham +19

4. Carley Iannetta, Falmouth +21

5. Sydney Pergerson, Marshwood +26

6. Karrina Beacham, Greely +33

7. Anabelle Steeves, Oxford Hills +35

8. Addison Profenno, Windham +43

There will be two more state championships at Natanis on Saturday. Class B is scheduled to tee off on Tomahawk at 10 a.m., with Class C starting on Arrowhead at 11 a.m.

