Class A Maine State Golf Championship Recap
Brunswick wins team crown, Scarborough’s Marc Twombly, Greely’s Ruth Weeks win individual medals
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Natanis Tomahawk hosted the Class A Maine State Golf Championship on Friday.
Team Scores
1. Brunswick +24
T2. Falmouth, Scarborough +29
T4. Gorham, Thornton +33
6. Kennebunk +44
T7. Greely, Messalonskee +50
9. Bangor +53
10. Edward Little +55
Boys Scores
1. Marc Twombly, Scarborough -3
2. Mick Madden, Cheverus +2
T3. Austin Stromick, Brunswick, Taylor Farr, Gorham +3
T5. Jacob Moody, Messalonskee, Johnny Hwang, Falmouth, Quinn Dillon, Gorham, Charlie Austin, Brunswick, Garrett Countway, Brunswick, Lucas Flaherty, South Portland +4
11. Eli Vine, Hampden +5
Girls Scores
1. Ruth Weeks, Greely +17
2. McKenna Castle, Thornton +18
3. Fiona Harmon, Windham +19
4. Carley Iannetta, Falmouth +21
5. Sydney Pergerson, Marshwood +26
6. Karrina Beacham, Greely +33
7. Anabelle Steeves, Oxford Hills +35
8. Addison Profenno, Windham +43
There will be two more state championships at Natanis on Saturday. Class B is scheduled to tee off on Tomahawk at 10 a.m., with Class C starting on Arrowhead at 11 a.m.
