Bucksport woman charged with drug offenses

Drugs found in Bucksport
Drugs found in Bucksport(Bucksport Police Dept.)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport woman has been arrested and charged with several drug offenses.

Heather Atwood, 46, is facing six counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, among other charges.

Heather Atwood
Heather Atwood(WABI)

Joshua Deboer, 44, was also arrested and charged with possession of firearms by a prohibited person.

Police say they responded to a home on Route 15 in Bucksport Thursday morning on a search warrant to find 109 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 87 grams of suspected heroin, two handguns, and more than $2,300.

