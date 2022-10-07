Bucksport invites all to join annual holiday parade

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Calling all floats!

The Town of Bucksport is looking for parade participants.

Town officials are excited to announce the 7th Annual Parade of Lights will be a moving parade this year.

They held stationary parades in the past due to the pandemic.

Town Manager Susan Lessard says they are inviting any businesses, groups, and individuals to join the festivities and come up with a float of their choice to parade through downtown.

“We have had some very imaginative and fun floats over the years and some funny ones, where our highway crew had the Grinch driving. We look forward to this year’s parade and certainly hope everyone takes the time to come Bucksport to see the parade and stroll through the downtown and enjoy the local businesses,” says Lessard.

The parade is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

You can reach out to the town for more information if you’re interested in joining the parade.

