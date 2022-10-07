Bucksport expands public bus service

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport’s public bus service is expanding.

Downeast Transportation will be providing an additional day per week of public bus service starting on Monday, Nov. 14.

They say service will run on Mondays and Wednesdays and will now include a stop at retirement community Silver Lake Estates.

Town Manager Susan Lessard says the additional day of service will come at no additional cost to Bucksport.

Lessard says that’s because of the availability of state American Rescue Plan Act funds.

She says this is a proud moment because the need for an additional day was identified by several groups who worked together to make it happen.

“The bonus of this extra day of service as we move into this holiday season is just that, a bonus. That said, it’s a bonus that people in Bucksport have worked very hard for, for a long time. But, that’s what Bucksport does. Determines where it wants to go and what it needs and works to get it,” said Lessard.

The new schedule will be published as soon as it’s available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.