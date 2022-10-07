Bicycle patrols on the Brewer Riverwalk

Bicycle patrols in Brewer
Bicycle patrols in Brewer(WABI)
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT
BRWER, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve walked on the Riverwalk in Brewer recently, you may have noticed a different kind of police presence.

The Brewer Police Department has introduced bicycle patrols.

Officer Curtis and Sgt. Caron are two of four volunteer officers in this new unit.

They will mostly be patrolling during summer, fall, and when concerts are held across the river the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor.

Curtis and Caron say the bicycles have been a great way to connect and talk with residents, and enjoy being out in the community.

While they will be in the waterfront area, they may also respond to calls in the nearby.

