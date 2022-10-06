Travis Mills Foundation receives gift of movement

ROME, Maine (WABI) - The Travis Mills foundation received the gift of movement over the summer.

They received ten electric bikes that were donated by juiced bikes for the use of veterans retreat participants and their families.

The electric bikes will allow participants that may not be physically able to ride upright bikes to get out there and enjoy a ride.

We spoke to Travis Mills who says the bikes will help participants get back to enjoying activities with their families again.

“For us to be able to give these families things they can do adaptively but as a whole family unit and bike riding is one of those major things,” Mills said.

“And we had a gentleman come out that jumped on one and he was in tears because he didn’t think he was able to ride a bike with his kids.”

“He wasn’t strong enough to pedal you know, up hills and around things like that.”

“So this gave him the opportunity for him to use the bike pedal when he could and hit the throttle when he couldn’t and keep up with his family and have a nice, you know, a nice thing that they just weren’t able to do before he came to the Travis Mills Foundation.”

The foundation is a nonprofit organization, formed to benefit and assist post-911 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to our nation.

