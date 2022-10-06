Travis Mills Foundation receives gift of movement

Travis Mills Foundation received ten electric bikes
Travis Mills Foundation received ten electric bikes(Kodichi Lawrence)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME, Maine (WABI) - The Travis Mills foundation received the gift of movement over the summer.

They received ten electric bikes that were donated by juiced bikes for the use of veterans retreat participants and their families.

The electric bikes will allow participants that may not be physically able to ride upright bikes to get out there and enjoy a ride.

We spoke to Travis Mills who says the bikes will help participants get back to enjoying activities with their families again.

“For us to be able to give these families things they can do adaptively but as a whole family unit and bike riding is one of those major things,” Mills said.

“And we had a gentleman come out that jumped on one and he was in tears because he didn’t think he was able to ride a bike with his kids.”

“He wasn’t strong enough to pedal you know, up hills and around things like that.”

“So this gave him the opportunity for him to use the bike pedal when he could and hit the throttle when he couldn’t and keep up with his family and have a nice, you know, a nice thing that they just weren’t able to do before he came to the Travis Mills Foundation.”

The foundation is a nonprofit organization, formed to benefit and assist post-911 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to our nation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine

Latest News

Ellsworth mural
Mural begins to take shape in Ellsworth
Clouds & Showers Along The Coast Overnight
Jessica Trefethen
Day 1 of trial for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son
Mobile Homeless Veterans’ Stand Down
Third annual Mobile Homeless Veterans’ Stand Down