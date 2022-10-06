Three-digit suicide prevention lifeline: 988

(Gray TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WABI) - We wanted to take time to remind people of all ages about the newer three-digit suicide prevention lifeline: 988.

The 988 number received more than 96,000 calls, texts and chats during the first week it launched.

The lifeline used to be 1-800-273-TALK, but it transitioned to 988 on July 16th in an effort to make it easy to remember.

The nonprofit Vibrant Emotional Health operates the lifeline on behalf of the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

