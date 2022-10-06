Student charged, “hoax” shooting threats reported at two Brewer schools

Brewer School
Brewer School(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after threatening a shooting at Brewer High School.

Brewer Police say school officials were made aware of a threat after school was let out, suggesting a school shooting would occur Thursday.

Police and school staff identified a person of interest that was determined to be responsible and charged.

Police say the threat was verified to be a hoax.

After the first investigation, Police say a second threatening message was reported at the Brewer Community School.

Police say after investigating, that threat is unfounded and originated from out-of-state.

Police say both schools will open as usual tomorrow and school resource officers will be on duty.

