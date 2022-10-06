Student charged, “hoax” shooting threats reported at two Brewer schools
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after threatening a shooting at Brewer High School.
Brewer Police say school officials were made aware of a threat after school was let out, suggesting a school shooting would occur Thursday.
Police and school staff identified a person of interest that was determined to be responsible and charged.
Police say the threat was verified to be a hoax.
After the first investigation, Police say a second threatening message was reported at the Brewer Community School.
Police say after investigating, that threat is unfounded and originated from out-of-state.
Police say both schools will open as usual tomorrow and school resource officers will be on duty.
