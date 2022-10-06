Sightseers enjoy autumn Bangor standpipe tour

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor-area sightseers welcomed in the autumn season with a view that’s hard to beat atop the Thomas Hill Standpipe.

The standpipe is 125 years old and still active.

It’s also on the National Register of Historic Places.

Families and photographers alike enjoyed the bright seasonal hues of orange, yellow, red and some lingering green in the distance.

Eagle-eyed viewers were even able to catch glimpses of Kahtadin and Sugarloaf Mountain from roughly 100 miles away.

Whether it’s your first time or a return trip, you never know what each visit will bring.

”There’s tons of families out here, it’s just nice to see everyone getting involved,” one visitor said. “The Fall is just beautiful in Maine, there’s nothing like it.”

“You can tell creepy stories, and the view is beautiful, especially at this time in the Fall,” a young visitor offered.

“This structure is also really important to our community,” Bangor Water District assistant general manager Joshua Saucier said. “It’s a centerpiece, and it’s something that people look at, they see from the highway and the plane. It really is an important piece for us to take care of.”

The next standpipe tour will be scheduled for the winter.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

Rafting Death along the Dead River near the Forks
CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident
police lights
Belmont man charged after August hit-and-run in Belfast
Travis Mills Foundation received ten electric bikes
Travis Mills Foundation receives gift of movement
Ellsworth mural
Mural begins to take shape in Ellsworth