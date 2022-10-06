Sightseers enjoy autumn Bangor standpipe tour

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor-area sightseers welcomed in the autumn season with a view that’s hard to beat atop the Thomas Hill Standpipe.

The standpipe is 125 years old and still active.

It’s also on the National Register of Historic Places.

Families and photographers alike enjoyed the bright seasonal hues of orange, yellow, red and some lingering green in the distance.

Eagle-eyed viewers were even able to catch glimpses of Kahtadin and Sugarloaf Mountain from roughly 100 miles away.

Whether it’s your first time or a return trip, you never know what each visit will bring.

”There’s tons of families out here, it’s just nice to see everyone getting involved,” one visitor said. “The Fall is just beautiful in Maine, there’s nothing like it.”

“You can tell creepy stories, and the view is beautiful, especially at this time in the Fall,” a young visitor offered.

“This structure is also really important to our community,” Bangor Water District assistant general manager Joshua Saucier said. “It’s a centerpiece, and it’s something that people look at, they see from the highway and the plane. It really is an important piece for us to take care of.”

The next standpipe tour will be scheduled for the winter.

