Returning veterans spurring Skowhegan football to contender status

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan River Hawks football team is off to a blazing start in 2022, reeling off five straight wins to start the season.

The Hawks have outscored the likes of Lawrence, Brewer, Cony, Bangor, and Gardiner by a count of 183-34, including back-to-back shutouts.

Skowhegan started the season with high expectations of competing for a state championship, with returners like Hunter McEwen and Quintcey McCray.

They said playing since elementary football and great coaching have been keys to the undefeated start, but a big target remains on their backs.

“We’ve always had that chemistry playing ball since we were little. We all know each other. We all love each other. We’re a big family, so having that love for each other and the chemistry really helps us out,” said McEwen, senior running back/linebacker.

“I think we’re still trying to prove something. We’re going to try to get a Gold Ball. I don’t think we’ve done much yet,” said McCray, senior wide receiver/cornerback.

McCray also praised the arm talent of junior quarterback Brenden Dunlap, allowing him to make big plays in the vertical passing game.

Skowhegan’s back in action on Friday at 7 p.m. on the road against Edward Little.

