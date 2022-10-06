Report ranks Maine last on list of states to likely experience a natural disaster

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When it comes to natural disasters, Maine just ranked last on a list of states to likely experience one.

Thursday, WalletHub released its report on the “States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.”

They say the list comes with Hurricane Ian estimated to have caused as much as $57 billion in damage.

WalletHub says they compared the 50 states using the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980 and the loss amount per capita of those disasters.

Mississippi ranked number one with Louisiana and Texas coming in second and third, respectively.

Just ahead of Maine at 50, Alaska ranked 49th and New Hampshire came in at 48th.

You can see the full list here.

