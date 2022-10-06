Northern Light EMMC Auxiliary raising money for new neonatal transport ambulance

The Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Auxiliary is on their way to raising enough...
The Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Auxiliary is on their way to raising enough funds to purchase a new neonatal transport ambulance.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Auxiliary is on their way to raising enough funds to purchase a new neonatal transport ambulance.

They reviewed the need for a new ambulance, named Miracle-2, at their Lunch and Learn program Thursday.

Northern Light EMMC is home to the only level three neonatal intensive care unit north of Portland.

Each year, the NICU teams care for more than 450 premature babies and critically ill newborns.

120 of those infants are born at community hospitals.

The Neonatal Transport Team of specially trained nurses is ready within minutes to help a baby that needs to be taken to the NICU for more specialized care.

“We really have to transport the babies to the hospitals that have a NICU, so it’s very important that the ride is very smooth, and sometimes, it’s from far away hospitals and faraway places in the state,” said Nazrin Dixon, President of the Northern Light EMMC Auxiliary.

“As you know, the roads, especially in the wintertime, aren’t always the safest in rural Maine, and we need our babies to have a smooth and safe ride, and we need our transport teams to be safe,” said Jay Kerecman, MD, M Sci, Neonatologist and NICU Transport Medical Director.

The Auxiliary is in the middle of a five-year pledge to raise 125-thousand dollars to purchase Miracle-2.

That money was raised through fundraisers and sponsorships by local businesses.

The Auxiliary’s signature fundraiser - the Annual Kitchen Tour is kicking off November 5th.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

The Bangor Mall will be host more than 300 vendors from all over Maine and even Canada this...
Craft Fair returns to the Bangor Mall this weekend
Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell were...
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
Jessica Trefethen
Day 2 of trial for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son
Graham Lacher flyer
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting