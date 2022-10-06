Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ridge of high pressure is building into the region leaving us with mostly sunny skies and a nice warm up. High temperatures will reach the lower 70′s across the region and overnight lows will also be the warmest they have been in a while, only dropping into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s.

A low-pressure system tracking in from the west and passing to our north will drag in a cold front. Showers break out across western Maine ahead of the front as well as along the front, starting in the afternoon and ending around 10 pm along the coast. High temperatures reach the low to mid-60′s and overnight lows drop into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Showers will continue overnight and into early Saturday morning before ending. Colder air will move in behind the front. This could result in the chance for a few flakes mixing in with the rain over the Western Maine Mountains. We are left with cooler temperatures and sunny skies as we head into the weekend. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday only reach the upper 50′s and overnight lows drop into the 30′s. The beginning of the work starts off on the chilly side as well, highs only reach the mid 50′s and lows remain in the low to mid 30′s. Other than the chill, we’ll see plenty of sunshine for the first half of the work week.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers along the coast in the morning. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with highs reaching between 68-73. The winds are light and variable.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows dropping between 47-52.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers associated with an approaching cold front. Highs reach between 65-70

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. We dry out by the afternoon, high reach the low to mid 50′s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

