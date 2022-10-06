Millinocket man arrested after dropping bag of drugs in store, police say

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A Millinocket man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he dropped a bag containing heroin/fentanyl inside a local store.

Ryan Boyington, 40, is charged with unlawful drug trafficking.

East Millinocket Police say an employee at a Millinocket store found what he believed were illegal drugs.

Witnesses and video footage identified Boyington, who police say dropped the package while inside the store and returned looking for it.

Officers arrested Boyington at his residence.

Police say they found more heroin/fentanyl on him after a further search.

Boyington was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.