Millinocket man arrested after dropping bag of drugs in store, police say

Drugs
Drugs(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A Millinocket man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he dropped a bag containing heroin/fentanyl inside a local store.

Ryan Boyington, 40, is charged with unlawful drug trafficking.

East Millinocket Police say an employee at a Millinocket store found what he believed were illegal drugs.

Witnesses and video footage identified Boyington, who police say dropped the package while inside the store and returned looking for it.

Officers arrested Boyington at his residence.

Police say they found more heroin/fentanyl on him after a further search.

Boyington was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

Maine RREV Innovative Pilots
Maine Department of Education enabling new ways of education innovation statewide
Augusta Big Apple Robbery
Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery
Susan Collins
Collins asks acting SSA commissioner when the agency will return to pre-pandemic levels of staffing, service
Jessica Trefethen
Day 2 of trial for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son