Maine Team Hope Walk set for Sunday in Ellsworth

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Maine Affiliate will be hosting the Maine Team Hope Walk on Sunday, October 9th at Ellsworth High School at 11AM in Ellsworth.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $20 million for Huntington’s disease since its inception in 2007.

“Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain that is described as having ALS, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s disease all at once,” said Nancy Patterson of Team Hope. She was a guest during our TV 5 Morning News on Wednesday.

Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease.

