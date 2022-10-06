Increasing Clouds Overnight. Showers & Storms Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The remnants of Ian have finally moved far enough to our east that we are no longer being impacted. Weak ridging has been in place for most of the day and has brought sunny & warm conditions. Skies will stay mostly clear through the first half of the night, but ahead of our next system on Friday, clouds will begin to move in after midnight.

By Friday, clouds will be increasing across the region and highs will stay in the 60s and even some low 70s.

Another day with above seasonable highs on Friday. Expect lots of 60s and even a few 70s. (WABI)

There will be a cold front crossing the region during the afternoon. Ahead of the front there will be the chance for scattered showers in the morning mostly north & west of I-95. The front will move into western Maine by early afternoon and will move eastwards into the early evening. Showers & even a few thunderstorms will be possible along the front. For the Bangor area, any rain will be possible after 6 PM. Colder air will move in behind the front as winds increase and shift out of the west/northwest.

6 PM Snapshot Friday A cold front will bring a line of showers & storms to the region Friday afternoon/evening. (WABI)

For the weekend, conditions will be MUCH cooler with highs that will stay mostly in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Saturday will have some clouds and a few light showers early on with drier and brighter conditions by the afternoon. It will be breezy at times as westerly winds could gust up to 25 mph. Another cold front will cross the region early Sunday morning. This will bring a few showers & even a few flakes across northern areas. The rest of Sunday will have partly cloudy skies.

A cool weekend on the way with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. A cold front will bring some scattered showers over the north on Sunday. (WABI)

High pressure will build into the region by early next week. This will bring lots of sunshine, but it will keep temperatures well below normal. Most areas will stay in the 50s through the first half of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight. Lows in the 40s & 50s with areas of patchy fog. Light & variable wind.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers & thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the early morning. Brighter & drier by the afternoon. Highs in the 40s & 50s. Breezy westerly wind with gusts up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s & 50s. Scattered showers will be possible over the north.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.