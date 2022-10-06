Guilty! Law school sends out erroneous admissions emails

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts law school says it’s guilty of accidentally sending acceptance emails to thousands of former and current applicants.

The Northeastern University School of Law in a statement Wednesday blamed a “technical error” for the glitch.

The school said the erroneous emails went to more than 200 people who applied for admission starting next fall, as well as to nearly 4,000 former applicants, some of whom are already enrolled.

The school quickly sent out a second email explaining the error and said admissions decisions would be made later in the academic year.

