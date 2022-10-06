Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting

Graham Lacher flyer
Graham Lacher flyer(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night.

According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.

They say several DEEMI volunteers spent three hours or more there Tuesday night; then four or more Wednesday morning.

They only packed it in when K9 Team Julie & Tucker came onsite and found no track.

If anyone in that area has seen anyone matching his description they are asked to contact the family.

